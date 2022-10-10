Business FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Celebrating Women magazine While strides have been made in creating more gender-balanced corporate entities, given that 42% of SA households are headed by women, more must be done to upskill women to ensure these households survive in an uncertain economic climate B L Premium

The 2022 Gender Mainstreaming Awards Africa is a strong indicator of the strides being made to create more gender-balanced corporate entities. The winners and finalists have shown a remarkable commitment to gender parity at both shop floor and management levels, but more must be done to ensure that issues around diversity, equity and inclusion don’t become a tick-box requirement, but are inculcated into the culture of South African public and private spaces.

Research from Grant Thornton and PwC shows that women represent only 20%–29% of senior management in SA, and Stats SA’s latest General Household Report shows that 42.1% of SA households are headed by women and about 7.5-million SA women are either the sole or the main income earners in their families...