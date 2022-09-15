FREE | Read the September 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
Minerals Council SA says the mining industry has incurred about R50bn in lost revenue for iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese exporters so far in 2022
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
James Smith had been interim head since March
SA’s mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector
UK foreign minister James Cleverly says it is important to invest in businesses and help them stay competitive
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
The original model was the first to feature disc brakes, now the industry standard that we take for granted
In this edition, Business Law and Tax editor Evan Pickworth also writes that the potential outcomes and practical implications of the global minimum tax and proposed new taxing rights for multinationals, revenue authorities and economies in Africa leaves more questions than answers on the ultimate impact for smaller economies.
In the recent trademark case of Cochrane Steel Products v Jumalu Fencing the Supreme Court of Appeal distinguishes between a composite trademark and “ordinary English words”, providing some clarity on the issue of disclaimers and admissions.
If your organisation has operations or does business in foreign jurisdictions, it is most likely subject to the domestic anticorruption legislation of those jurisdictions. There are regulatory and legal obligations that require organisations to combat corruption, so without proper due diligence your organisation can be held liable for third-party corruption.
A recent labour court judgment considered those employees who have been dismissed after reaching and working beyond the normal retirement age, and found their dismissal to be fair. Read these and many other stories in this month's edition.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE | Read the September 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax
The two personal information and access to information acts, Popia and Paia respectively, need to be balanced, SA finds itself at the front of the fintech race in Africa, and third parties to help Sars in trust payouts
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
