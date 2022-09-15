×

Business

FREE | Read the September 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

The two personal information and access to information acts, Popia and Paia respectively, need to be balanced, SA finds itself at the front of the fintech race in Africa, and third parties to help Sars in trust payouts

15 September 2022 - 13:58
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

In this edition, Business Law and Tax editor Evan Pickworth also writes that the potential outcomes and practical implications of the global minimum tax and proposed new taxing rights for multinationals, revenue authorities and economies in Africa leaves more questions than answers on the ultimate impact for smaller economies.

In the recent trademark case of Cochrane Steel Products v Jumalu Fencing the Supreme Court of Appeal distinguishes between a composite trademark and “ordinary English words”, providing some clarity on the issue of disclaimers and admissions.

If your organisation has operations or does business in foreign jurisdictions, it is most likely subject to the domestic anticorruption legislation of those jurisdictions. There are regulatory and legal obligations that require organisations to combat corruption, so without proper due diligence your organisation can be held liable for third-party corruption.

A recent labour court judgment considered those employees who have been dismissed after reaching and working beyond the normal retirement age, and found their dismissal to be fair. Read these and many other stories in this month's edition.

 

Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.