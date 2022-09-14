HYBRID EVENT | Digital transformation: an investment for the future of your business

It’s a new, exciting world for businesses. One in which information is a commodity and disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of thing and the Metaverse, present opportunities for organisations to optimise their efficiency, profitability and the overall experience they offer consumers.

With this in mind, digital transformation should be considered an investment for the future of your business.

Register now for an upcoming Business Day Focus 4.0 Dialogue, when a panel of experts will explore and share insights on:

Digital transformation trends and barriers that should be top-of-mind for leaders;

The next-generation technologies that are at the centre of a digital transformation approach to business including cloud technology, AI and more;

How organisations should leverage disruptive technologies to remain competitive in this rapidly changing landscape;

Digital literacy as a critical competence and how can it be encouraged more;

Best practices for sustained digital transformation supported by a data-driven and consumer-centric culture; and

The future outlook of data protection and emerging solutions to improve backup and data management.

Moderated by broadcast and financial journalist Alishia Seckam, the panel will include:

Chris Norton, regional director for Africa at Veeam Software;

Machaka Mosehana, director of the Centre for Entrepreneurship at the Johannesburg Business School;

Myles Thies, director of digital learning services at EiffelCorp; and

Wesley Lynch, CEO of Snapplify.

Event details: