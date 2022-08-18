FREE TO READ | Packaging negotiates tightrope of convenience and reuse

Brent crude futures climbed to $93.75 a barrel and US crude futures gained to $88.21 a barrel — however the commodity reached its lowest level since February
They may be flawed, but they can only be a good thing if they prompt major parties to reflect on their policies and what they offer citizens
There had been months of rumours that Mazzzone would be removed from the position
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The group says the new agreement won't affect its recent operational guidance, which was recently cut by as much as 9.33%
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Higher global prices for oil and gas due to Russia’s war with Ukraine has has helped fill Algeria’s coffers
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
Now that Toyota's formerly flooded Durban factory has started churning out cars again, it has he automaker wasted little time in launching a new derivative of its popular Corolla Cross.
SA has a largely successful paper recycling economy with a five-year average of paper recovery rate of about 70%, says Jane Molony, executive director of the Paper Manufacturers Association of SA.
Since 2003, the local paper industry has diverted more than 20-million tonnes of paper and paper packaging from landfill, saving 62-million cubic metres of landfill space.
Meanwhile, plastics have received a bad rap, but the solution may be more damaging. The World Economic Forum has conceded that in trying to solve the challenge of plastic pollution, it may have created another problem: replacing plastic with materials that have a carbon footprint up to three times higher than plastics themselves.
The SA Plastics Pact has published a list of what it calls “problematic and unnecessary plastics”, including PVC, and advocating their abolition, but the Southern African Vinyls Association is arguing in favour of retaining PVC. One reason is because it can be recycled several times without losing its essential properties.
FREE TO READ | Packaging negotiates tightrope of convenience and reuse
Packaging is under pressure to justify its existence with the emphasis on being able to recycle its components
