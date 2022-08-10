FNB app relaunches as new super-app

New to FNB Connect is a wireless LTE data offering that gives customers access to larger data bundles at affordable prices.

FNB Connect now gives customers access to greater amounts of data for entertainment, education, gaming, work and collaboration while on the go, at home or at a place of business.

It also introduces Smart Home Deals on the FNB app, where customers and their families can conveniently and affordably manage the inside and outside of their homes with the latest high-end security products from Ring, as well as smart home offers from Xiaomi.

“These new solutions and partnerships are part of our effort to provide more value to our customers,” says FNB Retail CEO Raj Makanjee. “They will help customers reduce the rising burden of household expenses, particularly for necessities such as education, travel, home improvements and affordable data. This aligns with our focus on helping customers unlock financial capacity in their budgets through benefits in collaboration with partners across eBucks and FNB Connect.”

The full range of new value propositions is as follows:

Extramarks offers learner support to help families realise their aspirations

Access to and the cost of education remains a challenge for families across the country. As a result, FNB is going beyond banking to support the dreams and aspirations of its customers with a free subscription for interactive learning support from grade R to 12 valued at more than R2,000. Customers can activate this service under eBucks on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.

BiB audio library celebrates and showcases African stories by African voices

Customers can now use the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps to subscribe to an audio library with an exhaustive selection of authentic African books and audio series for just R159.99 per month. The offer also includes an exchange of one to four titles, and users can download their favourite content for a leisurely experience. Payment can be in rands or eBucks, with an average book price of R250 and even less for children’s books.

Additionally, customers get free access to an audio graphic series of literary sketches by renowned author James-Brent Styan, paying tribute to 100 fearless South African women on their journey to success. The service is available under the eBucks tab on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps, and the first 30,000 subscribers will receive one free title.

QuickBus helps you skip that bus queue

QuickBus offers trips across 6,500 African destinations with more than 100 bus operators, and customers can pay in rands, save money by paying with eBucks or use a combination of both. This addition complements the existing travel offering, which includes discounted flights, car rentals and access to Slow Lounges for qualifying customers. The travel options are accessible via eBucks on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.

Arc — feed your love of beauty

Customers who hold FNB’s Premier Account could earn up to 15% back in eBucks, and FNB Private Clients, FNB Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank transactional accounts could earn up to 30% back in eBucks when making point-of-sale or online purchases from any Arc stores across the country. Customers will also be able to spend their eBucks from September.

Arc is your one-stop beauty wonderland offering bespoke store experiences, expert service and more than 100 luxury beauty brands across skincare, makeup, fragrance, body, grooming and accessories. Look for products by Huda Beauty, Chanel, Dermalogica, Atkinsons, Fenty Beauty and more.

Entertainer is your buy-one-and-get-one-free provider of dining, restaurants and various entertainment offerings

FNB has a long-standing relationship with Entertainer, the number-one buy-one-and-get-one-free provider of dining, restaurants and various other entertainment offerings. To provide customers with added value and convenience, they will now be able to register, view and activate their restaurant Entertainer deals on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps.

The partnership has achieved more than 400,000 subscriptions and given R50m worth of value to FNB customers in the buy-one-and-get-one-free deals and more than R1bn in subscription value.

FNB Connect offers wireless LTE plans

The new LTE offers are available as a Top Up plan on a month-to-month basis for retail and select business customers. The plans provide larger volumes of data to power customers’ needs for entertainment, education, gaming, work and collaboration from a smart device (phone or tablet), MiFi (mobile Wi-Fi) or router.

FNB Connect wireless LTE plans include:

5GB at R89 for individual customers, R84 for business clients;

10GB at R139 for individual customers, R130 for business clients;

20GB at R199 for individual customers, R190 for business clients;

30GB at R299 for individual customers, R280 for business clients; and

50GB at R449 for individual customers, R420 for business clients.

FNB Connect offers ‘Smart Home Deals’ at affordable prices for high-end tech products

The “Smart Home Deals” on the app are made possible by a partnership between FNB Connect and Ring, a provider of hi-tech home-security solutions and accessories, as well as Xiaomi, which is a popular electronics brand known for producing high-quality technology products. Purchasing the products through the FNB app’s 24-month deals is cheaper than buying them over 24 months at retail stores. To access the deals, customers click on Product Shop on the FNB app and go to Connect Shop.

