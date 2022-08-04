Petrol stocks, the proxy for demand, showed a surprise build as demand slowed, says the Energy Information Administration
Bonitas exceeded expectations in 2021 in terms of all key indicators: positive membership growth, a strong investment performance and boosted reserves. This is despite the pervasive uncertainty and loss caused by the continuing pandemic, according to Bonitas CFO Luke Woodhouse.
The fund, which celebrates its 40th birthday this year, announced R7.4bn in reserves at year end-2021.
The fund is confident that it will continue to retain and grow its membership, and maintain the momentum gained over the past two years, says Woodhouse.
FREE | Stellar year for Bonitas sets up growth path
Company's 2021 results outperformed expectations, while it retained a strategic focus on connecting with customers
