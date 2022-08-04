Webinar | How to boost productivity in hybrid work culture

Throughout history, technology has changed the way workers across every industry do their jobs. From the industrial age to now, technology has improved and enhanced working conditions.

Its effect on the work environment has streamlined menial and environmentally detrimental processes, sped up access to work while increasing productivity, and made working from anywhere possible.

Working against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic with people creating habits for digital services and with businesses having to become more employee centric, the trend of employees wanting a hybrid work culture is catching up with SA businesses.

Join Alishia Seckam at the Business Day Dialogues, in partnership with Liquid Intelligent Technologies — Africa’s largest independent fibre network.

Seckam will speak to a panel of industry leaders about trends, challenges and opportunities related to the hybrid working culture, the fast pace of emerging technologies, how to boost productivity and what systems should be put in place to do so.

Event details:

Date: August 19

Time: 9.30-10.30

