Business

FREE | Is your business cyber resilient?

Cybersecurity is a concern for the majority of businesses in Africa and the Middle East

04 August 2022 - 09:30
Picture: 123RF/kanawatth
Picture: 123RF/kanawatth

A recent report finds that just 4% of business leaders in Africa and the Middle East are confident in their organisation’s ability to successfully deal with a cyber attack.

The report published by Marsh, a leading global insurance broker and risk adviser, and Microsoft, finds that 76% of business leaders questioned in the region have no confidence in their own organisation’s cyber resilience.

Many organisations are still struggling to understand the risks posed by their vendors and digital supply chains as part of their cybersecurity strategies. More than half of respondents — 60% — said they have not conducted a risk assessment of their vendors or supply chains.

 

Read the story below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

