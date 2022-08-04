The illusion that decades-high inflation will be transitory is now firmly gone as fuel bills surge and firms have difficulty finding staff, one analyst says
A recent report finds that just 4% of business leaders in Africa and the Middle East are confident in their organisation’s ability to successfully deal with a cyber attack.
The report published by Marsh, a leading global insurance broker and risk adviser, and Microsoft, finds that 76% of business leaders questioned in the region have no confidence in their own organisation’s cyber resilience.
Many organisations are still struggling to understand the risks posed by their vendors and digital supply chains as part of their cybersecurity strategies. More than half of respondents — 60% — said they have not conducted a risk assessment of their vendors or supply chains.
FREE | Is your business cyber resilient?
Cybersecurity is a concern for the majority of businesses in Africa and the Middle East
