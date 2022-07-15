‘Business Reimagined’: Register for the virtual Standard Bank SME Summit

If you're a SME owner or entrepreneur, don't miss the 2022 edition of the Standard Bank SME Summit in partnership with Business Day.

Themed “Business Reimagined”, this virtual event, hosted by radio personality Msizi James, is taking place on July 27 and features an exciting line-up of expert speakers.

It will provide you with the insights, practical tips and inspiration you need to transform your business to become more resilient and relevant in a post — Covid economy.

First up, futurist, economist and business trends analyst, Bronwyn Williams, will unpack what changed — and what didn't — in the working world during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

By the end of Williams' presentation, you'll understand how the work landscape has shifted, and is shifting further still, giving you an idea of the biggest opportunities and threats that lie ahead for workers, managers and employers. This will equip you to problem solve and spot the next lucrative business opportunity.

Next, Tumelo Mojapelo, head of research and content at Flux Trends, will host a panel discussion with business owners that's focused on helping SMEs navigate the changing world of work. Topics will include reimagining your tech, digital readiness strategies and building a hybrid working culture.

The webinar will conclude with a fascinating presentation by theoretical physicist Adriana Marais, director of the Foundation for Space Development Africa.

Marais will take you on an inspirational journey as she talks about her role in the Mars One project, which aimed to establish a human settlement on the Red Planet, and will share her ideas as a technologist and advocate for off-world exploration.