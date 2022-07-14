Support for women-owned SMEs that goes beyond funding

Women’s responsibilities and a lack of support at home are often major obstacles to running a business, said panellist Lucretia Khumalo, divisional executive: client support and growth at the IDC.

There is no question that the pandemic affected some women-owned businesses harder than others, she said. Many tourism businesses, for example, are owned by women, and these are still suffering, along with the businesses supporting them.

Legal and societal issues may also affect a woman’s ability to grow her business: some marital contracts require a husband’s permission and red tape insists on compliance requirements that some women do not know how to address, said panel member Ntokozo Majola, executive manager: enterprise development division at Seda.

Another obstacle, she said, is women’s access to markets. Men are more proactive, they lobby and use their networks to access tenders.

But building an effective network is often difficult for women with family responsibilities, said panellist Zandile Njamela Mampone, supplier inclusion and diversity lead at Accenture SA.

Many women exit the workplace at executive level to start their own business and face a huge gender gap. Another challenge is how to bring informal sector businesses into the formal sector.

Many businesswomen today have been raised by resilient women, many of whom were themselves entrepreneurs. Their contribution to the economy should be acknowledged and formalised, she said.