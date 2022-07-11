Investors eye take a new look at prospects in logistics infrastructure

Investors continue to fret over prospects of global recession as interest rates continue to rise
When you see an ANC politician, run, they are not there to protect you
Police minister says attacks across townships in three provinces were not co-ordinated and not acts of terrorism
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The bank has cancelled its mandatory vaccination policy ‘with immediate effect’ and is revising its Covid-19 workplace protocols
Treasury confident SA can avoid being placed on a list of countries that include Syria and Myanmar
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
The Netherlands prime minister says during a visit to war-torn Ukraine his country will provide more heavy weapons
Unless the ICC introduces minimum rate fees, the Test format will be marginalised to the point of extinction outside the ‘big three’
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
The prospect of money flowing into SA’s poor rail and ports infrastructure, coupled with fresh opportunities to capitalise on the commodity boom, are prompting private equity investors to focus more on logistics investments and less on energy infrastructure.
The move is driven in part by the ripple effects of the Russian war in Ukraine on coal supply, which have raised demand, said Langa Madonko, investment principal at Summit Africa...
