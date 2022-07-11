FREE TO READ | Infrastructure magazine

Infrastructure development is one of the keys to helping create jobs at the scale necessary to make the impact we need. As the City of Joburg makes headway in this area, we also look at the development of local smart cities, and their role in growing employment. To create jobs, however, there are many peripheral areas that must also be taken care of, including project funding and safety, and the sustainability of the materials used.

We also look into what is required to obtain infrastructure funding on the continent, as many African governments have maintained spending on infrastructure, despite wars and pandemics raging.

The parlous state of SA’s rail infrastructure comes under the microscope, and how improvements in security and allowing private operators to run on the networks will reduce theft and boost job creation.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):