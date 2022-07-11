×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

FREE TO READ | Infrastructure magazine

New edition focuses on smart cities and African projects, more tips for building green and the state of SA's railway system

11 July 2022 - 15:18
With infrastructure development and job creation inextricably linked, this edition looks at projects at home and in the rest of Africa. Picture: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov
With infrastructure development and job creation inextricably linked, this edition looks at projects at home and in the rest of Africa. Picture: Sunday Times/123RF/Anton Samsonov

Infrastructure development is one of the keys to helping create jobs at the scale necessary to make the impact we need. As the City of Joburg makes headway in this area, we also look at the development of local smart cities, and their role in growing employment. To create jobs, however, there are many peripheral areas that must also be taken care of, including project funding and safety, and the sustainability of the materials used.

We also look into what is required to obtain infrastructure funding on the continent, as many African governments have maintained spending on infrastructure, despite wars and pandemics raging. 

The parlous state of SA’s rail infrastructure comes under the microscope, and how improvements in security and allowing private operators to run on the networks will reduce theft and boost job creation.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Rail plan ‘a donkey on steroids’

South Africa is losing up to R15bn a year because the government is slow to move cargo from battered roads to the rail network
Business
1 day ago

How project plans to make Durban’s rivers more resilient to climate shocks

The project aims to transform more than 7,000km of the city’s waterways
National
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
Stay, work or play with DStv Business
Business
3.
Why third-party access to SA’s rail ...
Business
4.
A data-driven culture can unlock endless business ...
Business
5.
How to draw up a risk management and compliance ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.