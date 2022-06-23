Embracing digital transformation builds business resilience

As the global economy recovers from Covid-19, there is an opportunity for the world to prioritise digital transformation to build business resilience.

However, the journey towards digital transformation is not straightforward and will continue to present many challenges that leaders will have to overcome to build future-fit organisations.

A recent Business Day Focus 4.0 digital dialogue, in partnership with BCX, Johannesburg Business School (JBS) and Liberty Two Degrees, highlighted the importance of a business strategy that embraces digital transformation.

The dialogue also analysed how effective leadership and change management can shape an engaged workforce to drive business stability, employee experience, customer satisfaction and profits.

Prof Randall Carolissen, dean of the JBS, said tools enabling digital transformation have already been in existence for some time. The JBS has geared itself around an innovative teaching style that focuses on the complex environment of the digital era.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic fast-tracked many businesses’ digital transformation efforts, and businesses that adjusted their operations quickly and responded to lockdowns and supply chain constraints proactively, have ensured they are better positioned to face future risks.

Technology allows businesses to leapfrog legacy business models. It also allows businesses to protect themselves against more tech-savvy competitors.