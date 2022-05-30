FREE | Read this edition of Commercial Property

In this issue of Commercial Property, our experts share that the sector is poised for recovery this year. We take a look at the potential areas of growth within the industrial and retail sectors plus, as millennials move to the inner cities, we explore what this means for the market and the economy.

We examine the impact of digital technologies on the sector's sustainability and analyse the new work-life balance that mixed-use development and hybrid working spaces offers. Also, the post-pandemic movement in owner-serviced occupied spaces is bringing about many changes. Many owner-occupiers are selling their properties; and the reasons why are shifting.

Buildings produce 39% of the world’s CO 2 emissions while 30% of the energy consumed in buildings is wasted. We look at what it means to run efficient and ecologically sustainable commercial spaces.

Read these and other stories in this edition of Commercial Property.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):