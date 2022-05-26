SMEs turned power players: Standard Bank drives Africa’s growth

In West Africa, where Standard Bank’s BCC division is now focused on Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, and Namibia, small businesses account for 40%-50% of GDP and, in some markets, up to 80% of employment.

In specialist sectors such as agriculture, public services, manufacturing and oil and gas, where Standard Bank has advanced expertise, government policy and market conditions in West Africa are coalescing to present significant new opportunities for small business formation and growth.

In agriculture, for instance, both Nigeria and Ghana now provide central bank-supported risk sharing and capital provision schemes to small farmers and agri-processors. The aim is to reduce import bills, increase food security and earn foreign exchange through the risk-managed provision of capital to small agribusinesses. For similar reasons, Angola is incentivising manufacturing.

To leverage these opportunities and then to grow, businesses need more than just capital. They need to be understood, correctly advised, and then supported to execute in a nimble, digitised way.

More than simply offering products, Standard Bank's BCC division is building a business support ecosystem in West Africa that allows easy, digital onboarding and instant access to capital based on relationships, rather than just collateral. Thereafter, simple, and easily accessed digital cash payment and collection solutions are required, along with direct access to experienced relationship managers.