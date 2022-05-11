FREE | Mitigation of risk in digital supply chains is a necessity
It is important risk professionals have a seat at the decision-making table to help design risk management processes for the business
11 May 2022 - 16:27
The additional complexity brought about by increased digitalisation, together with a fast-evolving threat landscape, is making companies vulnerable to costly cyberattacks, says SpirosFatouros, CEO of Marsh Africa.
As risks evolve, he says, organisations may require new mitigation strategies as globally businesses are investing in technologies that turn linear supply chains into more efficient integrated digital supply networks.
The complexity of digital supply chains underscores the importance of risk professionals having visibility across the entire organisation.
