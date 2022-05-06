Young software developers get career boost via AAppFactory

The AppFactory is a software development internship programme that exposes interns to real-world projects under the dedicated guidance of a senior developer.

Samsung SA has announced immediate additional funding for this employment initiative for 2022, which is an essential part of its R280m equity equivalent investment programme (EEIP).

While SA's ICT sector has the potential to unlock vital economic growth, a greater focus must be placed on skills development to enhance its impact.

This is why the additional investment for the Samsung-sponsored AppFactory, in partnership with Microsoft, and the Future Innovation Software Development Programme will further fuel efforts to increase the number of experienced software developers in the country.

The internship programme is hosted by the Tshimologong Digital Precinct in Johannesburg and the University of the Western Cape. Its aim is to assist graduates struggling to find employment in cases where their tertiary education does not cover sufficient theory and practical training. Sponsored graduates will be equipped with expertise and knowledge that appeals to potential employers.

With a total investment in software development over the previous 10 years of R94m, the programme provides a full scholarship to the students that includes equipment, a stipend and tuition fees. To date, 311 unemployed young people have participated in the R&D programme, with 226 students already proud graduates, ready to take their place in the local ICT sector where these skills are sought after.