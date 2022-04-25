×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

PODCAST | Why it’s urgent to rethink data security in the era of hybrid work

Iron Mountain SA’s MD provides practical tips on how to manage the information security risks brought about by employees working from home

25 April 2022 - 13:34
Sponsored
Iron Mountain SA's research reveals that when it comes to information security, companies are only as strong as their weakest link. Pictures: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA
Iron Mountain SA's research reveals that when it comes to information security, companies are only as strong as their weakest link. Pictures: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA

The shift to a hybrid work environment, which has been spurred on by the Covid-19 pandemic, means there’s an urgent need for organisations to rethink how their data is managed and handled.

Working from home has the potential to bring greater work/life balance for many, but it brings with it increased information security risks that the average employee and many employers are ill-informed informed about. 

Takalane Rose Khashane, MD of Iron Mountain SA. Picture: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA.
Takalane Rose Khashane, MD of Iron Mountain SA. Picture: SUPPLIED/IRON MOUNTAIN SA.

In this podcast, host Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Takalane Rose Khashane, MD of Iron Mountain SA, which is part of a leading global records and data management firm of the same name, about some eye-opening research the company has conducted

This study highlights the everyday errors employees make when it comes to issues of data management, security and privacy.

Khashane also shares how companies can alleviate the risks brought about by some of these errors, especially in hybrid working models, to build a resilient business strategy.

This article was sponsored by Iron Mountain SA.

subscribe

Most read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
Workplace trends that may affect the success of ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Why it’s urgent to rethink data ...
Business
4.
Legal changes set to open up new routes to UK ...
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | Energy magazine focuses on ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.