Workplace trends that may affect the success of future business

Innovations in information and communications technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) have opened the door for a reimagining and restructuring of the traditional workspace.

The application of new technologies combined with the acceleration of digital transformation as necessitated by the pandemic, means there will be new trends to look out for this year that will affect both employees and business leaders.

Whether these trends are related to staff communication, the jobs of the future, the application and consequences of machine learning (ML), collaboration between businesses, or the role of education, it’s important to know what’s on the horizon and how it may affect the success of future business.

Hybrid workspaces

2020 and 2021 were characterised by lockdowns. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses had to adapt to remote working situations to ensure operational continuity. And with this foundation in place, 2022 will be the year of hybrid workspaces.

Manifesting as a mix of employees working from a central company office and those working remotely from their places of residence, hybrid workspaces mark a fundamental change in how we’ve worked together over the last few decades. Many employees will manage responsibilities and complete tasks from the comfort and convenience of their homes, only coming together for situations that require a higher level of collaboration.

Businesses can make the most of this trend by looking at services that offer businesses and individuals entire digital workspaces that aim to encompass all professional functions into a single, collaborative online space.

Set out to automate the simple things

We’re already seeing AI-based automation being deployed in digital and communication spaces. Though a rudimentary application of a technology that has almost limitless potential, two common ways that businesses are engaging with automation are through chatbots, and automated email and web-based services.

Designed to carry out basic functions, such as addressing customer queries and data-related requests, companies can “train” chatbots to respond to specific statements and questions based on interactions determined by the specific product and service offerings of a business. Gartner predicted that by 2020, 25% of customer service and support operations would integrate the technology across their engagement channels.