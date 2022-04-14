What if your cybersecurity could evolve as quickly as cyberthreats do?

Businesses change and grow every day — as do the environments in which they operate, the constraints on their budgets and the threats they face. This is particularly true when it comes to cybercrime, which has the potential to be one of the most costly line items on a business’s balance sheet if it’s not properly addressed.

The most common cyberthreats in SA are related to financially motivated cybercrime, such as crypto mining carried out by self-spreading malware, or by coin-miner modules dropped by malware. Those sound complex and as though they belong in a different world to SA, but the digital world is global and pays no attention to man-made borders.

Malware often lands up in a system or network when a user downloads a “cracked” version of legitimate software, or when they download something that looks like software, but is actually “cleverly disguised” malware.