FREE TO READ | Business Day Safety

Safety this time tackles the issues around mitigating the risks within the mining industry. In this sector the job of the health and safety representative is vital and we consider their role in depth.

The parlous state of SA’s rail network also takes centre stage, as we investigate the biggest safety issues rail transport has to deal with and how these are best mitigated. The nation’s roads are not always in much better shape than our train tracks, but the state of the roads is only one of many road safety challenges. We look into the leading causes of fatalities and injuries on the road, and how we can reduce these statistics.

Vaccine mandates are the subject of discussion, with an increasing number of local businesses implementing these. We consider whether such policies align with the OHS Act and what a company’s legal obligations are towards unvaccinated employees, in light of two recent CCMA judgments around this subject.

While safety is a broad topic, we have honed in on some critical aspects in this issue.

Rodney Weidemann

