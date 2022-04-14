×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

FREE TO READ | Business Day Safety

Mitigating risks in mining and on our road and rail networks takes centre stage

14 April 2022 - 15:56
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

Safety this time tackles the issues around mitigating the risks within the mining industry. In this sector the job of the health and safety representative is vital and we consider their role in depth.

The parlous state of SA’s rail network also takes centre stage, as we investigate the biggest safety issues rail transport has to deal with and how these are best mitigated. The nation’s roads are not always in much better shape than our train tracks, but the state of the roads is only one of many road safety challenges. We look into the leading causes of fatalities and injuries on the road, and how we can reduce these statistics.

Vaccine mandates are the subject of discussion, with an increasing number of local businesses implementing these. We consider whether such policies align with the OHS Act and what a company’s legal obligations are towards unvaccinated employees, in light of two recent CCMA judgments around this subject.

While safety is a broad topic, we have honed in on some critical aspects in this issue.

Rodney Weidemann

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

FREE TO READ | Business Day Safety

The science of safety is multifaceted, with each industry or business requiring such guidelines facing its own set of challenges
Business
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
What if your cybersecurity could evolve as ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
FREE | Read the November 2021 edition of Business ...
Business
4.
The role banks play in society is bigger than ...
Business
5.
How much should your net worth be at age 40?
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.