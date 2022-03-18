FREE TO READ | Human Rights Day magazine

We are often told that SA has one of the most progressive constitutions in the world. Ours, after all, has integrated indivisible economic, social and cultural rights alongside traditional civil and political rights. So, surely, with that piece of legislation, what cause for complaint could we possibly have?

Well, we still live in an unjust society. In this issue, as we celebrate Human Rights Day on March 21, we pay tribute to change advocates, such as the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, and the men and women leading the charge within equal access to education, dignified housing for all, fighting gender-based violence and climate adaptation.

These men and women and the organisations they serve, which are committed to creating a better future for all, need our active support.

Raina Julies

