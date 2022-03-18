FREE TO READ | Courier services see growth amid pandemic

SA’s economy might be struggling but one sector that is seeing good growth is the courier services — also known as the express parcel or express logistics — sector.

The express logistics industry plays a critical role in supply chains across sea, land and air, ensuring time-sensitive commodities reach their intended destinations quickly and efficiently.

The Covid-19 pandemic acted as the big disrupter, creating an environment that was more conducive to deliveries as suddenly everybody was at home to receive them. This resulted in growth in some areas of the industry and also resulted in the growth of e-commerce.

The industry still faces challenges, among which is inflation and poorly maintained road infrastructure as well as rapidly rising fuel costs.

