FREE TO READ | Project management set for global boom

As trillions of dollars are pushed into recovering economies, project managers with a diverse range of skills will be in high demand

16 March 2022 - 12:15
The value of project-oriented economic activity is likely to reach $20-trillion in the next decade, with sub-Saharan Africa alone  seeing a 40% growth in project management employment opportunities.

By 2027 as many as 88-million people globally will be working in project management, a Harvard Business Review article predicts, while the global economy will need 25-million new project professionals by 2030, estimates the Project Management Institute.

This growth is being driven by rapid change and the need for greater agility.

 

