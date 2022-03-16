FREE TO READ | Project management set for global boom

The value of project-oriented economic activity is likely to reach $20-trillion in the next decade, with sub-Saharan Africa alone seeing a 40% growth in project management employment opportunities.

By 2027 as many as 88-million people globally will be working in project management, a Harvard Business Review article predicts, while the global economy will need 25-million new project professionals by 2030, estimates the Project Management Institute.

This growth is being driven by rapid change and the need for greater agility.

