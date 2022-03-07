Saniwipe innovation affirms commitment to the circular economy

Around the world there is momentum gathering around the creation of circular economies.

In late 2021 the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) launched its findings based on a study of what a more circular economy could mean for SA in terms of much-needed social, economic and environmental opportunities.

It found that transitioning to a more circular economy has the potential to create value across all sectors of the economy, providing opportunities to decouple development from resource consumption.

In the process, says the report, this will improve food security through regenerative agriculture; create more sustainable, liveable cities; improve economic development through efficient mobility systems; and decouple economic development from the demands placed on the country’s water and energy systems which are already under considerable strain.

For its part government has also acknowledged the benefits that a transition to a more circular economy could provide, recognising it as a new source of growth for SA.

The introduction of extended producer responsibility regulations in SA are intended to ensure that producers in the electrical, lighting, paper and packaging industries take responsibility for the life cycle of the products they put into the market and is an important step towards the creation of a circular economy. However, for many organisations it’s merely a tick-boxing exercise.

One business that is determined that this never becomes a tick-boxing exercise is Infection Protection Products, manufacturers of the Sani-touch range of products which includes detergent disinfectants and sanitising products supplied primarily to the retail and medical industries.