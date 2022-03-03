Future of work points to value of outsourcing

The past two years have revealed the possibilities of remote working. Forced to adapt to a more flexible environment, we’ve discovered an improved quality of life that doesn’t come at the expense of work. Technology has also played a big part, keeping us connected to colleagues and the information required to get the job done.

Remote working now has a proven track record. This has led to an exodus of people leaving their unwanted jobs, referred to as “the great resignation”. A major knock-on effect has been an upward tick in the trend towards outsourcing.

The cost of doing business changes over time. Hiring specialists to meet the demands of the regulatory environment and keep a business compliant is one such expense. A business needs to have these systems and the expertise in place to ensure a healthy bottom line. But often employing dedicated specialists is unaffordable, and the process of integrating solutions can detract from other important areas in the business such as production and sales.

Enter the outsourcing solution and BDO’s new outsourcing division — Business Services Outsourcing.

As part of its Business Services Outsourcing practice, BDO helps clients manage diverse aspects of their business to unlock value. Offering scalable solutions to various needs, BDO integrates, manages and optimises recurring processes to reduce costs and allow businesses to focus on their core priorities. Whether it’s looking to transform finance and accounting functions, upgrade a company’s approach to human capital management, or chart a path for the future of an organisation, BDO helps businesses reach their goals.

Efficiency through integration

BDO has found one of the biggest advantages of outsourcing is efficiency offered through integration of optimised services and processes. Thanks to technology, outsourcing non-essential services such as payroll, accounting and reporting can now all be done online.