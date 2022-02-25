FREE | Read the Commercial Property magazine

There’s no doubt that the recent challenges faced within the commercial property sector will forever leave the industry changed. But, according to our experts, these changes, if managed well, could lead to exponential growth.

Innovation within smart city planning, tapping into the potential of the township economy and investment into sustainable building are all geared to recreate stability within a somewhat volatile economic reality.

As the link between work and workspaces becomes more tenuous the evolution of reimagining occupier space is accelerating. Also, many believe the hybrid model of working will become more ingrained in 2022 as employers respond to a model that is cost-effective and appeals to their staff.

