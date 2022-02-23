WEBINAR | The digital divide: breaking barriers in 2022

Rapid and widespread digitalisation has changed the nature of work — which makes having digital skills essential for today’s jobs. While the demand is high, the supply of people with these skills is lagging.

SA’s injustices are now feeding a new form of disparity — that is, digital inequality. This digital divide doesn’t just affect people’s lives and career opportunities. Failure to prioritise addressing this skills gap will have negative consequences for businesses too.

What will happen to the economy and overall advancement in SA without a focus on digital skills? And what is the role of businesses, and the government, in helping to close the digital divide that is holding back parts of our society and economy?

Join Business Day, in partnership with Salesforce — the world's number 1 enterprise cloud platform — for an online dialogue aimed at providing business executives from all industries with strategies for addressing the digital skills gap in SA, and assisting low-income communities to access affordable Wi-Fi connectivity.

A panel of experts will hold an in-depth discussion about the importance of big tech in SA's economy, as well as how Salesforce’s free online learning platform, Trailhead, and other local initiatives can help bridge the digital divide.

You’ll also find out more about Salesforce’s plans to expand its operations in SA.

Moderated by financial journalist Alishia Seckam, the panel of experts includes:

Dimakatso Matshoga, COO of SAtion;

Zuko Mdwaba, country leader: Salesforce SA; and

Linda Saunders, head of solution engineering at Salesforce SA.

Event details: