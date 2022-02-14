Six invaluable tips to plan for a long and carefree retirement

Last year’s 10X Retirement Reality Report indicated that 71% of respondents have no retirement savings fund at all.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM) highlighted that in challenging times it’s not enough to just have good intentions: only 6% of those surveyed said they have a retirement plan they’re sticking to.

But positively, about 87% of those surveyed by OMSIM last year said they’ve changed the way they manage their finances.

“It’s clear that many South Africans have become acutely aware of the importance of planning properly for the future,” says Pretorius.

Here, he shares some valuable tips that’ll help you do just that:

1. Take advantage of tax breaks and benefits

Consider reducing your annual tax liability to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

You can do this by making use of the concession that allows taxpayers in SA an annual tax deduction of up to 27.5% of their taxable income or remuneration, whichever is higher, on contributions to retirement funds.

This concession is limited to a total amount of R350,000 per tax year.

To benefit from this concession for the 2021/2022 financial year, discuss the implications of increasing your contributions to your company retirement fund or a retirement annuity fund before the end of February with your financial adviser.

Also consider taking advantage of a tax-free savings account (TFSA), which allows you to save up to R36,000 a tax year, or R500,000 in total over your lifetime, without paying tax on the income or growth of the investment.

2. Stay calm, don’t panic

For peace of mind, consult an accredited financial adviser or planner, ideally one supported and backed by a reputable leader in the financial services industry.

They can do a thorough financial analysis and help you draw up, and annually review, a sound personal financial plan.

Advisers are able to guide you on how much you need to save for retirement and how to manage your finances in the most tax-efficient way.