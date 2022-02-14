Six invaluable tips to plan for a long and carefree retirement
The tax year-end is the perfect time to take steps to financially prepare for your future, says Old Mutual
Thanks to the advances of medical science, longevity has become a real prospect for many of us.
Of course, if you’re well prepared financially for your retirement, thoughts of living a long life are cause for celebration.
The sad truth is that, right now, even the most stubbornly optimistic South Africans are likely to be feeling anxious about their finances, especially their retirement, says Marius Pretorius, head of marketing for retail savings and income at Old Mutual.
That’s because a broad range of people have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the weak economy.
It’s clear that many South Africans have become acutely aware of the importance of planning properly for the futureMarius Pretorius of Old Mutual
Last year’s 10X Retirement Reality Report indicated that 71% of respondents have no retirement savings fund at all.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Old Mutual Savings & Investment Monitor (OMSIM) highlighted that in challenging times it’s not enough to just have good intentions: only 6% of those surveyed said they have a retirement plan they’re sticking to.
But positively, about 87% of those surveyed by OMSIM last year said they’ve changed the way they manage their finances.
“It’s clear that many South Africans have become acutely aware of the importance of planning properly for the future,” says Pretorius.
Here, he shares some valuable tips that’ll help you do just that:
1. Take advantage of tax breaks and benefits
Consider reducing your annual tax liability to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
You can do this by making use of the concession that allows taxpayers in SA an annual tax deduction of up to 27.5% of their taxable income or remuneration, whichever is higher, on contributions to retirement funds.
This concession is limited to a total amount of R350,000 per tax year.
To benefit from this concession for the 2021/2022 financial year, discuss the implications of increasing your contributions to your company retirement fund or a retirement annuity fund before the end of February with your financial adviser.
Also consider taking advantage of a tax-free savings account (TFSA), which allows you to save up to R36,000 a tax year, or R500,000 in total over your lifetime, without paying tax on the income or growth of the investment.
2. Stay calm, don’t panic
For peace of mind, consult an accredited financial adviser or planner, ideally one supported and backed by a reputable leader in the financial services industry.
They can do a thorough financial analysis and help you draw up, and annually review, a sound personal financial plan.
Advisers are able to guide you on how much you need to save for retirement and how to manage your finances in the most tax-efficient way.
3. Use every windfall wisely
Be on the lookout for opportunities to save and invest. For example, if you qualify for a tax refund from Sars, consider making a lump sum injection into a tax-free savings plan or unit trust investment.
4. Encourage your family to function as a team
Discuss your priorities and action plan with your family to get their full buy-in and support. Make sure everyone understands the priorities and what the family can and can’t afford. Together, find ways to stretch and grow your money.
5. Start saving as soon as possible for as long as possible
This may be stating the obvious, but the sooner and longer you save and invest for your retirement, the better.
One of the biggest challenges facing many consumers is how to balance living comfortably in the present with delaying gratification so that your retirement years will be financially carefree — even if you live well beyond your 100th birthday.
6. Expand your knowledge
The financial world is undergoing immense shifts, with new financial concepts and products popping up like mushrooms every day. Be open to new ideas, but avoid making rash decisions, no matter how tempting the “mushrooms” are. Do your homework first.
To know the facts, speak to your financial adviser or contact Old Mutual on 086-060-6060.
This article was paid for by Old Mutual.
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (SA) Ltd is a licensed FSP and life insurer. Ts & Cs apply.