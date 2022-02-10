Work from home and stay connected with MTN’s customised business deals

With remote and hybrid work continuing despite the national lockdown restrictions being eased, fast and reliable internet connectivity has become a hot commodity.

Thankfully, MTN business has tailored affordable and flexible work-from-home solutions to address the connectivity and voice challenges of your staff complement.

By purchasing one of MTN’s fixed-LTE packages, your organisation gets the best of both worlds: SA’s best mobile network capabilities and enterprise-grade service.

The best part is that you get to decide exactly what your organisation needs and what it doesn’t at any given time.

If you want to equip your workforce with tools to keep them connected and productive in any situation, MTN Business allows you to craft a bundle that covers these needs perfectly.

Any space can be turned into an office

When your employees are at home, they need to be connected, available and productive: MTN offers your business an opportunity to enable fully digitalised ways of working.

Any space can be turned into an office space with fixed LTE, which offers plenty of benefits to wired alternatives, including fibre-like connection speeds.

Being away from the office landline does not mean you have to miss those important calls. You can add unified communication that reliably allows the office phone to follow your workforce anywhere, and MTN has cloud solutions designed with security and mobility in mind.

Hosting business meetings using video-streaming services has increased significantly during the pandemic. With that in mind, MTN now offers direct routing of calls to Microsoft Teams.

These types of solutions and more, provide anything and everything you need to keep your workforce performing seamlessly, while keeping your ICT costs down.

You get integrated communication and modem-based solutions that leverage MTN’s unmatched mobile capability and coverage. All options can be customised and cyber-secured. These are reliable work-from-home solutions that cater to the needs of an organisation, while remaining scalable, cost-effective and bespoke.

Click here to view MTN Business packages.

This article was paid for by MTN.