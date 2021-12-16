LISTEN | Sani-touch saniwipes go green in a first for SA

Like hand sanitiser, the manufacturers of pre-saturated sanitising wipes have had a huge spike in demand for their products since the onset of the pandemic.

These wipes are an invaluable weapon in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19, but as they tend to be made from single-use plastics, they contribute to another pandemic: pollution.

Infection Protection Products, manufacturers of the Sani-touch range of pre-saturated wipes, including the popular trolley wipes you are likely to have used at the supermarket, have proactively decided to do something about this.

In a first for SA, the company has introduced green saniwipes, which, though made of locally sourced polypropylene, have the benefit of being 100% recyclable.