Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Institutional investor’s perspective on SA venture capital

Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the Mineworkers Investment Company, weighs in on Khulisani Ventures, an early-stage fund

15 December 2021 - 17:31 Mudiwa Gavaza
Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the Mineworkers Investment Company. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the Mineworkers Investment Company. Picture: SUPPLIED

As 2021 closes out, the state of venture capital in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC).

Join the discussion: 

MIC is a black-owned investment company established by the Mineworkers Investment Trust to invest on behalf of mine, energy and construction workers and their dependents. The firm invests in a variety of large and small companies.

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

MIC launched Khulisani Ventures, a R150m early-stage investment fund targeting SA black-owned, high-growth businesses in November.

Khaole says the unit will invest “in promising high-growth potential companies across all sectors, except for primary agriculture and primary extractive industries”. The focus is innovation, namely innovative products or services that disrupt traditional markets, improve efficiencies, “or respond creatively to existing problems in SA”.

Topics of discussion include: MIC’s business model; the rationale for setting up a R150m early-stage investment fund; the state of small business funding in SA; opportunities for funders with large capital pools; and sectors showing promise.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production.

Venture investor Bess part of ultrarich living out their space fantasies

Mogul is one of six passengers who will be soaring to the fringes of outer space on Saturday on a Blue Origin craft
News
2 days ago

PODCAST | Corporate capture and its impact on SMME funding in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
Business
1 week ago

Tencent boost for TymeBank’s growth ambitions in SA

Chinese internet giant becomes latest funder and new shareholder in Mostepe-controlled digital bank
Business
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Financial sector urged to move faster on ...
Business
2.
PODCAST | Corporate capture and its impact on ...
Business
3.
Getting friends and family to back you can be a ...
Business
4.
The new secure network requires SASE
Business
5.
Legal changes set to open up new routes to UK ...
Business

Related Articles

PODCAST | Educational tech in a world of hybrid working

National / Education

WATCH: Riding out the Year of the Tiger

Companies

WATCH: Preparing for rising inflation and rates

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.