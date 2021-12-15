Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Institutional investor’s perspective on SA venture capital
Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the Mineworkers Investment Company, weighs in on Khulisani Ventures, an early-stage fund
As 2021 closes out, the state of venture capital in SA is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC).
Join the discussion:
MIC is a black-owned investment company established by the Mineworkers Investment Trust to invest on behalf of mine, energy and construction workers and their dependents. The firm invests in a variety of large and small companies.
MIC launched Khulisani Ventures, a R150m early-stage investment fund targeting SA black-owned, high-growth businesses in November.
Khaole says the unit will invest “in promising high-growth potential companies across all sectors, except for primary agriculture and primary extractive industries”. The focus is innovation, namely innovative products or services that disrupt traditional markets, improve efficiencies, “or respond creatively to existing problems in SA”.
Topics of discussion include: MIC’s business model; the rationale for setting up a R150m early-stage investment fund; the state of small business funding in SA; opportunities for funders with large capital pools; and sectors showing promise.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.