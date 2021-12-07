Business

FREE TO READ | CGISA/JSE Integrated Reporting Awards 2021

Royal Bafokeng Platinum's model report takes top spot this year

07 December 2021 - 10:23

Picture: 123RF/AVEMARIO

Royal Bafokeng Platinum is this year’s overall winner of the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa (CGISA)/JSE Integrated Reporting Awards which were announced in November at a virtual ceremony.

The judges commented that almost everything expected from an integrated report can be found in Royal Bafokeng Platinum’s document, with excellent integration throughout. 

The winner of the Top 40 category is Nedbank Group, while the Mid Cap winner is Redefine Properties. Attacq and Pan African Resources were joint winners in the Small Cap category. In the Fledgling/AltX category, Sea Harvest took top honours, while Airports Company SA won the state-owned company category. The Institute of Directors SA was the winner of the NPO/NGO category while Safaricom won the Regional category.

“As one might expect, the reports have placed a lot of focus on the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the local and global economy,” says CGISA CEO Stephen Sadie, though few of the integrated reports create the impression that Covid-19 has totally derailed the company. 

 

Browse through the articles below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

