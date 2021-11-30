Act now to meet the expectations of tomorrow’s investors

In the next two decades, $50-trillion will move from the baby-boomer generation to a new generation of investors. This new generation of investors are discerning; they want transparency, accountability, traceability and, most of all, purpose.

As we move to the “productivity revolution” with millennials and Gen Z taking the reins, we need to ensure we’re meeting the expectations of two generations that are as concerned with making an impact as they are about making robust returns.

Sanlam Investments’ third Critical Conversations event focused on the future of sustainability. Host Lerato Mbele, a business and news presenter, was joined by panellists Nersan Naidoo, Sanlam Investments CEO; African futurist and executive director at GIBS Business School Dr Roze Phillips; Glenn Silverman, director and investment strategist at RisCura; and strategic futurist Nancy Giordano, who debated the actions required today to ensure we’re ready for the investors of tomorrow.

The following views were obtained from the panel discussion.

We must deploy capital more meaningfully: In public markets, it’s about using ESG (environmental, social and governance) frameworks to engage with companies to shift their behaviours. Asset managers need to be active owners — or stewards — who work with the companies they’re investing in to set sustainability agendas and measures. In the private market, it’s about actively deploying capital into high impact areas like affordable housing, renewables, infrastructure and private equity to create jobs and SME debt funding. Again, the focus must shift from just generating returns to delivering on making an impact as well.