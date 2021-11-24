Four major benefits of Enterprise Content Management for your business

The impact on a company’s bottom line comes from automating the back-office processes that keep staff from focusing on customer-facing opportunities.

Here’s a closer look at four of the ways that ECM can benefit your business:

Streamlined document workflows

A business is much more productive when it minimises paper clutter, waste and high costs of paper documents involved in business processes.

An ECM solution streamlines document workflows in the following ways:

Eliminates the need to manually input data;

Stores and tags all documents in a central location, avoiding needless duplication;

Has a simple, yet powerful, search function so users can quickly find the information they need;

Digitises and automates businesses processes, optimising workflows and eliminating double-handling and physical transport requirements;

Manages millions of documents and retrieves the right one in seconds;

Shares documents with colleagues while protecting confidential information;

Instantly emails files;

Provides access to documents while travelling; and

Protects documents from damage during fires, floods and other disasters.

Identifying clear workflows enables organisations to reap the rewards of ECM, allowing companies to automate workflows, and leaving the most laborious, time-consuming and monotonous tasks to be carried out almost instantaneously, while enabling employees to better apply their time.

Operational efficiency

ECM tools can help catapult organisations to new levels of productivity, which will inevitably lead to greater profitability through the streamlining of workflows. These improvements have an impact on everyone in an organisation’s ecosystem, including customers and suppliers.

In a world where organisations are seeking to speed up processes and get more done, ECM systems can be designed to develop roles which are automatically deployed in workflows. This cuts out time-consuming tasks in decision-making.

ECM also delegates separate stages of each workflow directly to a department, team or even a specific individual.

Data security and compliance

In analogue environments, it is practically impossible to keep track of who can access a document or make changes to it. There is nothing to stop anyone in the team, or even a visitor, from passing by a desk and picking up a sheet of paper from an in-tray.

In a digital world, where ECM automatically allocates documentation and ensures strict access requirements and tracking, companies have much tighter control. This helps to build customer and supplier trust and confidence and demonstrates that the organisation has their best interests in mind.