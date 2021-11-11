FREE TO READ | Imports and exports feel effects of global disruption

Supply chain disruptions are having an impact globally with bottlenecks affecting manufacturing production and slowing down the pace of recovery in economies around the world.

We also consider the frustrations encountered by both importers and exporters at our notoriously congested SA ports due to ageing infrastructure and equipment, staffing shortages and frequent weather disruptions.

Despite this, a commodity price boom has seen SA recording a trade surplus for more than a year, and the export sector is seen as a potential catalyst for a local economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement has been signed by all countries but Eritrea, and ratified by 38 of the 54. It is focused on stimulating growth, creating employment and diversifying economies through the creation of a single African market.

