FREE | Read the November 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

We examine how intellectual property rights of big-name clubs and their often bigger-name players serve as money-spinners. In Africa competition policy is being used as a tool to promote economic performance and revitalise trade and industry, the US has renewed its commitment to reciprocal trade, and new tax rules can also help the continent's recovery.

While environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters are sparking litigation around the world, it is possible to take steps to mitigate the risks. And in his column, Patrick Bracher argues that the law has to catch up to the new outlook on sex and gender and leave the binary model behind.

Business Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth chats to Caveat Legal's Yvonne Wakefield, whose disruptive law consultancy model has proved a winner.

We also deconstruct the competition authorities' bid to help companies do localisation correctly, and learn more about open banking. All this and more in this month's edition.

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):