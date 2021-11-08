Client service and client experience: The main differentiators

Business paradigms are constantly shifting as the technological revolution continues at breathtaking speed. In this rapidly changing world, research shows that client service is still the key differentiator for any successful business and private banks and wealth managers who do not subscribe to this culture, are falling behind.

“Our goal has always been to be a client-centric business that finds a way to help clients simplify their lives, grow their wealth and protect what matters most to them, locally and internationally. Our differentiation is not what we do, but how we do it. The way we partner with clients is always human, always hi-tech,” says Cumesh Moodliar, head of Investec Private Bank SA.

Out of the ordinary differentiators

Testament to this is the recognition by The Financial Times of London who named Investec as the private bank and wealth manager in SA for the ninth consecutive year.

Henry Blumenthal, CEO of Investec Wealth & Investment SA, reports on the achievements which won them the award. “Investec has remained resilient and true to itself during a period of great volatility and unpredictability. This was not only a time of the pandemic, but one in which technology intensified competition and narrowed the margin for client retention.

“Staying true to ourselves has meant we do not seek to be all things to all people. Our aim is to build well-defined, value-adding businesses focused on select market niches where we can compete effectively and build scale and relevance. Investec's positioning is reflected in our iconic brand, hi-tech and high-touch approach, positive contribution to society, macroeconomic stability, and the environment. We value innovative thinking and stimulate extraordinary performance.”

This reflects in business results, which include a 7.6% increase in new private banking clients and a 32% increase in funds under management — all in just one year.