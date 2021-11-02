Does SA’s public sector need a fundamental change in culture?

Being an accountant, I am often asked: are accountants accountable? For me, the answer is an easy one, which is a loud “yes”. It is an express term of engagement, but it is also a trait that has become ingrained in us. But how true is this of the people to whom entrust our taxes? Is accountability as ingrained in them as it should be?

The Public Finance Management Act regulates how the government spends its annual budget. In fact, the very objective of the act is clearly defined as “to secure transparency, accountability and sound management of revenue, expenditure, assets and liabilities of the institutions to which this act applies”.

Were that not clear enough, one could perhaps understand why the pattern of corruption, underpinned by unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, continues year in and year out across most spheres of government.

The jaw-dropping facts are that for the 2020 financial year, unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure for national and provincial government stood at R74bn. That number goes up to R200bn for the last three years combined.

If we include such expenditure on local government level for the 2020 financial year, amounting to R26bn, it means that about R100bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure was reported for all spheres of government for the past year. In fact, local government outcomes have declined year on year: only 27 municipalities received clean audits (down from 33 in the prior year).

These numbers are shocking. But what does this really mean for South Africans? The effects of such expenditure are widely felt and getting worse. Load-shedding, water disruptions, potholes, long queues at hospitals: the list goes on. In fact, the poorest of the poor suffer the most from a lack of infrastructure and service delivery.