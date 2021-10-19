New UK immigration rules: How to expand your business and sponsor SA workers

Under the revised points-based immigration system post-Brexit, there’s never been a better time to capitalise upon the business growth opportunities presented by the UK.

The new system offers SA businesses an excellent opportunity to expand their operations to the UK. Business owners can also apply for residency and sponsor their family members to live in Britain.

Previously, small business owners especially struggled to qualify for visas to the UK. While the Sole Representative visa was an option for senior staff from large corporations, there were limited options for business founders and entrepreneurs. Now, senior employees can come to the UK to oversee a new branch, which presents tremendous business growth opportunities and use the newly formed entity as an immigration vehicle to sponsor business owners and their family members to a life in the UK.

How to expand your business to the UK, step by step

The first step towards expanding a business into the UK is to consult with a business relocation expert who can handle all the logistics and operational aspects attached to the expansion process.