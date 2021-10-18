Making the right choices can meet climate challenges

The quarterly Critical Conversations discussion, designed to foster debate and identify solutions that will set SA and the continent up for long-term sustainability and growth, was held recently and focused on a very topical issue: climate change.

The second Sanlam Investments’ Critical Conversations event was hosted by business and news presenter Lerato Mbele, with the panel being Prof Guy Midgley from Stellenbosch University (who spoke in his personal capacity); Ramez Naam, co-chair of energy and environment at Singularity University; Dr Lucian Peppelenbos, environmental, social and governance (ESG) climate strategist at Robeco; and Jason Liddle, head of distribution at Sanlam Investments.

Liddle said it is impossible to attend an investment summit without ESG being at the forefront. “And it is impossible to talk frankly about ESG-focused asset allocation without acknowledging the elephant in SA’s investment engine room, namely our heavy dependence on fossil fuels.”

The panel agreed that climate change is real and addressing it is urgent, saying South Africans “most certainly don’t have a choice in addressing this challenge”. The panellists felt that a delay of just five years would have a huge long-term affect on the Earth and society as a whole.

But in every crisis, there are also opportunities. When delegates ranked investment opportunities, 50% believed that renewable energies were the most attractive opportunity while 29% believed energy management solutions were the biggest opportunity and 17% felt that the best opportunities were in energy distribution.