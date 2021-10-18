Finalists announced for Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

Business

The efforts of large South African companies which have committed themselves to building thriving, inclusive and transformed supply chains will be celebrated at a gala event on November 18.

The finalists for the fourth annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards have been announced. The awards, presented in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media and Arena Holdings, and sponsored by Absa, showcase supplier development best practice.

“While we are going through challenging times, which have been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, enterprise and supplier development presents a golden opportunity to develop resilience in supply chains and strengthen ecosystems,” says Vusi Fele, chief procurement officer at Absa. “It is critical, now more than ever, for corporates in both the public and private sectors to use their supply chains to help develop and grow small suppliers, who are the real drivers of economic growth and job creation.

“At Absa, we are delighted to be supporting these awards for the fourth year in a row, which recognise those large companies that have done well in using their supply chains to build thriving SMEs. On behalf of Absa, I would like to congratulate all the finalists and applaud them for the good example that they are setting for others,” he says.

Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola and a member of the adjudication panel, says: “The quality of the submissions this year was superb. Many of the finalists display a true commitment to a long-term strategic supplier development plan that aims to make a significant difference to small supplier success and local competitive advantage. Even in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the commitment to strengthening our local ecosystem and supporting industry collaboration is evident.”

The awards are complemented by a series of free digitalised workshops

The 2021 finalists (audited by BDO South Africa), in alphabetical order, are:

  • Anglo American Zimele
  • Bidvest Afcom
  • Distell Group
  • Empact Group
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd
  • Fidelity Services Group
  • GEMS
  • Ithuba National Lottery
  • Sanlam Foundation
  • Sanofi Aventis South Africa
  • Spar South Africa
  • Tiger Brands
  • Uyandiswa Project Management Services
  • V&A Waterfront
  • Wunderman Thompson

The 2021 judges are:

  • Catherine Wijnberg: CEO, Fetola;
  • Sekai Chiwandamira: regional chapter manager, ANDE;
  • Ajay Kanjee: financial director, Henley Business School Africa;
  • Vusi Fele: chief procurement officer, Absa Group Ltd;
  • Mamosa Motjope: MD, Wamobu Consulting;
  • Nosipho Khonkwane: MD, LEAP Enterprise Development; 
  • Michal Pillay: supplier diversity, Absa Group Ltd;
  • Dr Rethabile Melamu: GM, Green Economy, The Innovation Hub;
  • Christian Kabongo: black industrialists specialist, IDC;
  • David Mparutsa: head of enterprise & supplier development at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking; and
  • Elmarie Goosen: founder of Clinic with Purpose.

 Winners of the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards will be announced on November 18 2021 via a hybrid gala event and digital announcement.  

The awards are complemented by a series of free digitalised workshops for insiders who are part of the supplier development ecosystem, working through tough times together.

 

For more information visit www.sdawards.co.za.

