Finalists announced for Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

The efforts of large South African companies which have committed themselves to building thriving, inclusive and transformed supply chains will be celebrated at a gala event on November 18.

The finalists for the fourth annual Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards have been announced. The awards, presented in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media and Arena Holdings, and sponsored by Absa, showcase supplier development best practice.

“While we are going through challenging times, which have been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, enterprise and supplier development presents a golden opportunity to develop resilience in supply chains and strengthen ecosystems,” says Vusi Fele, chief procurement officer at Absa. “It is critical, now more than ever, for corporates in both the public and private sectors to use their supply chains to help develop and grow small suppliers, who are the real drivers of economic growth and job creation.

“At Absa, we are delighted to be supporting these awards for the fourth year in a row, which recognise those large companies that have done well in using their supply chains to build thriving SMEs. On behalf of Absa, I would like to congratulate all the finalists and applaud them for the good example that they are setting for others,” he says.

Catherine Wijnberg, CEO of Fetola and a member of the adjudication panel, says: “The quality of the submissions this year was superb. Many of the finalists display a true commitment to a long-term strategic supplier development plan that aims to make a significant difference to small supplier success and local competitive advantage. Even in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, the commitment to strengthening our local ecosystem and supporting industry collaboration is evident.”