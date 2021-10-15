FREE | Read the October 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

Business Law & Tax is a monthly supplement that appears in Business Day newspaper.

Read about how Sars's audit time frames can play havoc with taxpayers’ rights to conduct business, what's needed to put power back into Africa's hands, new Popi headaches for SA companies as China also passes similar legislation which takes effect on November 1, and what to do if you have been slow to act on the local legislation.

We also look at the forum of choice for legal proceedings against delinquent customers, and who will bear the brunt of the proposal to limit assessed tax losses, while tax considerations also loom for those businesses which begin liquidation proceedings.

In addition, we focus on the rights of the unvaccinated amid the pandemic, as well as the legal factors surrounding working from home. All this and more in this month's edition.

