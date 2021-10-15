Business

FREE | Read the October 2021 edition of Business Law & Tax

The challenge of Sars audits, and customs and excise disputes; leveraging African independent power producer projects; and much more

15 October 2021 - 14:40
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/MILKOS
Business Law & Tax is a monthly supplement that appears in Business Day newspaper.

Read about how Sars's audit time frames can play havoc with taxpayers’ rights to conduct business, what's needed to put  power back into Africa's hands, new Popi headaches for SA companies as China also passes similar legislation which takes effect on November 1, and what to do if you have been slow to act on the local legislation.

We also look at the forum of choice for legal proceedings against delinquent customers, and who will bear the brunt of the proposal to limit assessed tax losses, while tax considerations also loom for those businesses which begin liquidation proceedings.

In addition, we focus on the rights of the unvaccinated amid the pandemic, as well as the legal factors surrounding working from home. All this and more in this month's edition.

 

Click below to page through the full edition (zoom in or switch to full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.