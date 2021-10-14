FREE TO READ | World Food Day magazine

Business

Despite the country producing vast quantities of food, many in SA still go hungry

14 October 2021 - 17:26
As we celebrate World Food Day this year, it’s important to note that SA is a paradox. According to estimates by CSIR scientists, we produce enough food to feed everyone in the nation. In fact, the research shows that our local food systems compare more aptly with those in first-world countries.

But despite this, millions of South Africans still live with the harsh realities of food insecurity. Government and corporate interventions in this regard are critical to ensuring adequate access to the vast supplies of food we produce annually. 

In this issue of World Food Day we ask our experts to analyse the potential impact of technology and packaging on creating long-term sustainability and food safety, and we highlight the importance of protecting our marine life and investing in farmer development programmes.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

