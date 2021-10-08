FREE TO READ | Growing your wealth after the pandemic

During the March 2020 market sell-off, wealth management strategies shifted from growth to capital preservation.

For those investors who shunned higher-risk products, instead favouring cash and lower-risk options, their behaviour proved costly if they did not re-enter the market to time the subsequent recovery.

Others retained exposure to select equities and benefited from the rebound, with many enjoying market-beating returns.

Wealth managers need to revisit client portfolios, and take a diversified view, to allow for a variety of potential outcomes as uncertainty is set to characterise global markets for the foreseeable future.

Browse through the Insights articles below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):