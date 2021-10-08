Business

FREE TO READ | Growing your wealth after the pandemic

Managers must pivot back from the preservation mindset introduced at the beginning of 2020

08 October 2021 - 13:47
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT
Picture: 123RF/KRITCHANUT

During the March 2020 market sell-off, wealth management strategies shifted from growth to capital preservation.

For those investors who shunned higher-risk products, instead favouring cash and lower-risk options, their behaviour proved costly if they did not re-enter the market to time the subsequent recovery.

Others retained exposure to select equities and benefited from the rebound, with many enjoying market-beating returns.

Wealth managers need to revisit client portfolios, and take a diversified view, to allow for a variety of potential outcomes as uncertainty is set to characterise global markets for the foreseeable future.

 

Browse through the Insights articles below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Banker to world’s richest families builds a $3.6bn fortune

Byron Trott, founder of BDT Capital Partners, has quietly amassed a $3.6bn fortune, making him as wealthy as some of his better-known clients
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The pandemic has given SA a taste of what ...
Business
2.
WATCH | The role of supply chains, employment and ...
Business
3.
New Absa Insider Track series is a must for ...
Business
4.
Woolworths releases interim financial results for ...
Business
5.
The future of the SA office under scrutiny
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.