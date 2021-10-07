The role of supply chains, employment and education in food security

SA has an abundance of food, but there are households that do not have adequate access to food to meet their daily nutritional requirements and go hungry. Why is this and what can be done to address this challenge?

This was the focus of the Business Day Dialogues Live in association with Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Ecumenical Foundation of Southern Africa.

While food security has been defined as having sufficient access to safe and nutritious food, at all times, agricultural economist Thabi Nkosi highlighted how the definition has evolved to recognise the interrelationship between accessibility, availability, utilisation and stability — the four pillars of food security.

With tonnes of food going to landfills daily, availability of food is not the primary reason millions of people are going hungry. According to Crispin Sonn, chairperson of Food Forward SA which feeds more than 500,000 people daily, the problem lies in the supply chain.

Food Forward SA works to distribute surplus produce, as well good quality food that can no longer be kept on shop shelves, to people that need the meals. They do this by improving the efficiency of the supply chain through collaboration with farmers, retailers and beneficiary organisations.