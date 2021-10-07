New Absa Insider Track series is a must for supply-chain practitioners

Supply-chain professionals rely on building a robust ecosystem that delivers a competitive advantage. To achieve the transformative and inclusive economic growth that African economies need, demands the creation of opportunities for small suppliers to play an active role in this ecosystem. They need to become future-fit, sustainable and, increasingly, globally competitive.

This is even more critical while the SA economy has been disrupted by low economic growth, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent riots and a workforce that is largely unprepared for the digital age. It is our corporate responsibility as citizens, and the desire and purpose of supplier-development stakeholders, to create the changes needed.

As the world moves rapidly towards an economy in which partnerships and collaboration are key to competitive advantage, the solutions to the challenges confronting SA lie in facing these tough times together.