New Absa Insider Track series is a must for supply-chain practitioners
Get tips and learn trade secrets from industry thought leaders in a series of workshops presented by Absa and Business Day
Supply-chain professionals rely on building a robust ecosystem that delivers a competitive advantage. To achieve the transformative and inclusive economic growth that African economies need, demands the creation of opportunities for small suppliers to play an active role in this ecosystem. They need to become future-fit, sustainable and, increasingly, globally competitive.
This is even more critical while the SA economy has been disrupted by low economic growth, the Covid-19 pandemic, recent riots and a workforce that is largely unprepared for the digital age. It is our corporate responsibility as citizens, and the desire and purpose of supplier-development stakeholders, to create the changes needed.
As the world moves rapidly towards an economy in which partnerships and collaboration are key to competitive advantage, the solutions to the challenges confronting SA lie in facing these tough times together.
The new Absa Business Day Supplier Development Insider Track series brings together supply-chain thought leaders locally and elsewhere in Africa in a series of exclusive, interactive events designed to promote an exchange of ideas and mutual value for supplier-development insiders.
If you’re an executive in the procurement, supply-chain or supplier-development profession, this forum will let you grow your expertise, networks and collaborative initiatives, and mingle with thought leaders.
Engage in the forum with leaders, specialists and other professionals who will share their knowledge, skills and expertise using case studies, inspirational stories and testimonies from which to learn.
The Insider Track Series, hosted by Fetola CEO Catherine Wijnberg, presents themed workshops with companies and small and medium-sized enterprises on the dynamic relationship between companies and their suppliers and the development of a transformative and inclusive supply chain.
Join the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Insider Track for tips and trade secrets from SA’s supply-chain leaders and be part of the solution.
