The pandemic has given SA a taste of what retirement will be like

According to RRR21: “Even before the pandemic turned our lives and economy upside down, many South Africans were in financial distress, symptomatic of the huge challenges facing our country. Millions are unemployed but even for many of those who are working, the money coming in does not cover their immediate needs, let alone their retirement funding requirements.”

It confirms that economic hardship is real and widespread, with workers across all age groups and demographics saying they are barely making ends meet and cannot afford to save at all. Those who are not saving at all is that many people see retirement saving as “a luxury”.

The report also interrogates what it calls “the other half”: the 50% of survey respondents who say they have some sort of a retirement savings plan but, for the most part, know little-to-nothing about it, and don’t even seem to care.

“Having something that resembles a retirement savings plan often gives a false sense of security. How false becomes clear when looking at answers to such questions as: Are you on track? Will you have enough money to support yourself in retirement? How much are you paying in fees?”

Respondents admit to being largely in the dark about the answers to these questions.

“Education is now at stage critical,” said Van Heerden. “It's obvious that employers are in a good position to deliver it, but they need the right resources to do so.”

RRR21 found more than half of those respondents who had a retirement savings plan of some sort were members of a corporate retirement savings fund or had at some point belonged to one.

“Sixty percent of those people said they knew little or nothing about their fund, which highlights the missed opportunity of actively engaging employees in the savings process,” Van Heerden said.

One green shoot of hope was the number of people who said they just couldn’t be bothered to know more about their fund declined from 11% last year to 7%, with many saying they wished they knew more.

A Treasury proposal on retirement reform promises to tackle at least some of the extreme issues highlighted in the RRR21.

Treasury’s idea is to give retirement savers access to a portion of their savings in times of distress on condition that they preserve the rest. At least, this will mean that workers would no longer be tempted to quit their job just to access their retirement savings. This was not unheard of in times of great financial distress, as many people are living through now.

The topic of a universal compulsory state-sponsored pension system is one that keeps cropping up in the media, mostly presented as newsworthy in the context of fear that the government is trying to get their hands on people’s savings. There are no concrete developments to discuss in the 2021 report.

But rather than upend the entire retirement system, quicker and more affordable wins can be achieved through compulsory saving and preservation within the existing system. Another way would be through financial education, even on just the basics.

“The dismal numbers throughout our Retirement Reality report must surely represent a tipping point,” said Van Heerden. “Regulation is needed urgently to bring millions of people back from the brink.”

