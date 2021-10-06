WATCH | Standard Bank SME Summit provides advice on reigniting your business

The unprecedented challenge of a global pandemic has required that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face challenges head-on, armed with the right information and tools to adapt and thrive in the future.

The Standard Bank SME Summit, hosted by business growth expert and Aurik CEO Pavlo Phitidis, is an online series that gives SME owners insights into the latest industry intelligence and strategies as well as practical tips on how to transform their businesses to be more resilient and relevant in a post-Covid economy.

The first episode of the four-part series focused on finding the right mindset to turn a crisis into an opportunity. The second episode guided small business owners and entrepreneurs on how to spot the gaps in the market and how to make the most of the opportunities created by change. The third episode focused on understanding how to yield positive outcomes with each step of the rebuilding process.

The fourth and final episode zeroed in on reigniting the reset, rebuilt business to accelerate growth and race ahead of competitors, as well as how to dominate in the market. Four panellists provided their insight:

Dr Tirhani Mabunda is a professional auctioneer and the founder of Tirhani Auctioneers, the largest black-owned and managed auctioneering company in SA. The business specialises in movable and immovable auctions as well as asset recovery and warehousing, offering both live and online auction services.

The most expensive item he has ever auctioned, said Mabunda, was a farm for R80m. The auction took just three minutes and the buyer paid for the acquisition on the same day.