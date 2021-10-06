The future of the SA office under scrutiny

In response to lockdown restrictions imposed in 2020, many organisations moved their staff to working from home. Even as restrictions have eased, some companies have opted to move permanently to remote working, while others have opted for a hybrid model between working from home and time in the office. In some quarters there is a reticence to returning to the office full time.

A recent Business Day Dialogues LIVE discussion focused on what the future holds for the SA office.

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group chair, psychologist Dr Colinda Linde, said most people soon started to miss human connections during the hard lockdown. Enforced social isolation has resulted in a mental health pandemic.

Working from home suits some people, she said, while others prefer an office environment or a hybrid arrangement. The challenge is not everybody has the luxury of a dedicated space to work at home where they will not be interrupted.

Irrespective of where people choose to work, work-life balance will always be a challenge, she said.

Rob Kane, CEO of Boxwood Property Fund and a board member of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), said declining demand for office space has had a devastating impact on certain commercial property sector nodes, including Sandton and the Cape Town CBD. However, this was a trend that was apparent even before Covid and was merely worsened by the pandemic.